Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.