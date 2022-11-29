Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares in the company, valued at $8,021,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIOP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

About Fortress Biotech

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

