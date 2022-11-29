Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIP)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Price Performance

FTAIP opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

