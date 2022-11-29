FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Down 47.6% in November

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.