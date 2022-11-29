Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,020,327,327 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

