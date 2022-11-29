Frax (FRAX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $4.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,021,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

