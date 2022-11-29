freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $22.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. freenet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Get freenet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRTAF. UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($32.99) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.