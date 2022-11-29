Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.98. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 1,820 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.