FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

FutureFuel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 118.4% per year over the last three years.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Price Performance

FF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.