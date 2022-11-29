Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLMD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GLMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 40,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,996. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

