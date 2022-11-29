Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of Donaldson worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

