Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.