Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.25% of Webster Financial worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.