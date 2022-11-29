Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 241.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 169.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y stock opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alleghany Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.