Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.91 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.45% of ITT worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ITT by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

ITT Trading Down 3.7 %

ITT Announces Dividend

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

