Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

