Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,320 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,276,690 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,653,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

