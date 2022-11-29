Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,467 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.