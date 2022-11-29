Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 184.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

