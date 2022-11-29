Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FOX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

