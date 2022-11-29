Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $26,044,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
