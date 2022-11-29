Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.49% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $292,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

