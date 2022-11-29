GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GasLog Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 198,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,270. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.