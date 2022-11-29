GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GasLog Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 198,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,270. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

