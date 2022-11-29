Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.65

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00016080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $71.63 million and approximately $963,284.87 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.62357695 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $779,441.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

