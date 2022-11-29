GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

GDS traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 47,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.66. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

