GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $13.03. GDS shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 25,163 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

GDS Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after buying an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 85.5% in the first quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,918,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

