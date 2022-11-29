GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $13.03. GDS shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 25,163 shares traded.
GDS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
