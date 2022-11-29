Genasys (GNSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNSS opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 0.47. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genasys by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

