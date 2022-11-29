General Motors (GM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

