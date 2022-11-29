GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $372.70 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $372.70 million and approximately $397,916.56 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

