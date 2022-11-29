Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 725,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,463,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Gerdau Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gerdau by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

