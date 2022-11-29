Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 725,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,463,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
