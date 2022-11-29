Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

