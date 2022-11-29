Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 147.7% in November

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Getty Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE GTY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 10,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,321. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.
Institutional Trading of Getty Realty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.
About Getty Realty
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.