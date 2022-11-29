Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 147.7% in November

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GTY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 10,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,321. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 43.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

