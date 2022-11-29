GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.89

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. GICTrade has a market cap of $88.42 million and approximately $60,501.50 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.03 or 0.07423786 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00494345 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.47 or 0.30068429 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92092677 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,603.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

