Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.68 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

