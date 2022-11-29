Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GJNSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.50.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.