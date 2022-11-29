Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,463 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Global Blue Group worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.