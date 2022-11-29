Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,711,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,901,000 after purchasing an additional 948,914 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter.

