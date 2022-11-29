Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 603,541 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

