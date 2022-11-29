Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,000. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.