GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 150,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.