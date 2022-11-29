GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $96.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

