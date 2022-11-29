Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gogoro Stock Performance

GGROW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGROW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth about $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gogoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

Further Reading

