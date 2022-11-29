Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.5 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

