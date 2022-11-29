Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to Hold at Argus

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GT. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $931,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

