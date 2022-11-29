Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 4.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 16,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,378,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 67.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

