Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

GWO traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,273. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.50. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWO. TD Securities cut Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

