Grin (GRIN) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $564,007.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00465613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00118719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00835354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00679601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00255891 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.