Grove Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Grove has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grove token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grove Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

