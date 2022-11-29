GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GXO Logistics

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

