H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.63

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.63, but opened at $37.85. H World Group shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 22,704 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after buying an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,682,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after buying an additional 578,582 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

